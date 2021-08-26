Man sentenced for armed robberies at 3 different Family Dollar stores in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced an Ensley man in connection with four armed robberies.

Eric Tyree Blanding was sentenced to 198 months, 16 and a half years, in prison for four robberies at three Family Dollar stores during May and June of 2019.

Blanding, 47, pleaded guilty to four counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The plea agreement details that Blanding committed the robberies by brandishing a firearm at workers and taking cash along with other property.

According to court documents, Blanding is also a defendant in the case of attempted murder initiated on the same day as the cases of the armed robberies were initiated. The attempted murder case was given over to a grand jury in September of 2019.