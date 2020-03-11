Man recovering after being shot when answering the door, Hoover PD investigating

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot after answering the door.

Hoover police report that at 8:55 pm. Tuesday, the Hoover 911 center received a call of shots fired at the 3600 building at the Park at Deerfield Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital by Hoover Fire Department medics.

Detectives learned from the victim that he had answered a knock at his door and encountered a male with a rifle. The victim closed the door and the suspect allegedly fired a round that went through the door and struck the victim in the arm.

Witnesses stated that there were three male suspects observed running from the scene.

Hoover police report that although the investigation is in its initial stages, it is believed that the victim was targeted.

Hoover police ask that if anyone has information about this case, they should contact Detective Joe Nickelson at 205-444-7620. Informants that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

