BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, as well as illegally owning a gun, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Antonio Zapata-Chairez, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a statement.

In August 2019, FBI agents executed a search warrant for Zapata-Chairez’s home in Birmingham based on an investigation related to child pornography. During the search, two cellphones, a laptop, and a Walther Smith and Wesson P22 semi-auto .22 caliber handgun were recovered from his home. Images and videos of child pornography were located on the devices following a forensic examination.

The FBI contacted Homeland Security Investigations about his status in the country and learned he did not have American citizenship but was a Mexican citizen.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Assistant United States Attorneys John Camp and R. Leann White are prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to face the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.