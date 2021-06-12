Man on bicycle shot and killed on Center Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a man was riding a bicycle on the 100 block of Center Street South when he was shot multiple times and killed Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call that five shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim dead.

Authorities say that he was on a bicycle when he was approached by a suspect. An altercation took place before the shooting occurred.

No one is in custody.

