Man leads police on car chase, flees on foot, breaks ankle trying to jump ditch before being arrested in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has arrested a man following a lengthy vehicle pursuit in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

According to ALEA, just after 10 a.m., troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Nissan Altima for reckless driving and after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. The driver failed to stop which prompted the beginning of the chase.

The driver eventually stopped their vehicle and fled on foot. They attempted to jump a ditch but in the process of doing so, broke their ankle and were taken into custody.

The man has not been identified at this time but has been charged with multiple crimes including attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and driving while revoked.

A gun was also later recovered at the scene by ALEA and the ammunition for the firearm was located inside the suspect’s vehicle.

