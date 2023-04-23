BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning and left a man dead.

According to BPD, an officer was working in an off-duty capacity at a nightclub in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North at around 1:10 a.m. The officer heard shots being fired and discovered a man lying unresponsive near his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to UAB, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect. The argument led to shots being exchanged in the middle of the road. There is no suspect in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.