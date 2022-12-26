BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Birmingham shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured Monday night.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of two males shot at around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at UAB Hospital, they learned an adult male gunshot victim was pronounced dead on arrival. A juvenile male was struck by gunfire and is currently believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victims were inside a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of Carson Road when a suspect fired upon their vehicle. The victims were then driven to UAB Hospital via private vehicle.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin. Birmingham Police Department currently has no one in custody.