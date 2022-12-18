BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries. There are no suspects in custody.

The victim will be identified once his family is notified. If you have any information, contact BPD’s Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764

