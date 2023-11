BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brookside man is dead after being shot to death during a reported assault at a Birmingham hotel.

Marcus Hill, 59, was found shot to death at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday at the Roadway Inn and Suites on Parkway East. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.