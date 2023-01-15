BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 10:15 p.m. on calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the backyard of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived an pronounced the victim dead.

The victim will be identified once family is notified.

Currently, no one is in custody. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim is possibly a juvenile or young adult.

If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.