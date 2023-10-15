JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was killed Saturday night in Fairfield.

According to the JCSO, deputies arrived to the 200 block of 52nd Street in Fairfield on reports of a person down around 11:53 p.m. Witnesses reportedly saw a vehicle fleeing the area and then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was attended to by medical personnel but died on the scene.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.