BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting overnight in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police, the man, later identified as 44-year-old Jamal Ali Abdulahe of Gardendale, was driving when someone fired shots into his car at 2:48 a.m.

Abdulahe was shot and attempted to drive away before crashing near the Marathon gas station on Pinson Valley Parkway. Abdulahe was later pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. from his injuries.

The woman was a passenger in the car and was taken to a local hospital. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.