ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of a man shot and killed in Odenville Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alton K. Johnson was shot by a juvenile near Hearthstone Drive around 6:30 p.m. following an altercation.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner. No further details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.