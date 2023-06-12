HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hueytown Police Department (HDP) is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday.

According to HPD, Hueytown Police and Fire responded to reports of a person shot in the 100 block of Fair Street on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in front of the residence along with the shooter who remained on the scene. Investigation has determined that an altercation started with the deceased man and a woman at another location in Birmingham.

Both parties allegedly drove separately to the residence on Fair Street when an altercation occurred between the man and a family member of the original woman, leading to shots being fired.

The case is under investigation and results will be sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.