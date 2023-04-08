FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

According to FPD, officers received a call at around 3 a.m. regarding a person shot in the 600 block of Decatur Highway. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and Fultondale medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The identification of the man is being withheld until family is notified.

The shooting was an isolated incident involving people who do not live in Fultondale, officers say.