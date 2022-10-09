BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham lying unresponsive inside a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported Maddox to Princeton Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a verbal argument with another person inside the residence. During the argument, the suspect shot the victim then fled on foot.

Currently, there is no one in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.