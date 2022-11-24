CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a homicide in Center Point.

At around 6:45 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man who was killed via a gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting to determine a motive and suspect. If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 and select option 2.

