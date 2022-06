BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Birmingham Saturday afternoon that left one man dead.

According to Birmingham Police, the shooting occurred on the 7500 block of 66th Courtway South. The victim was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital.

The shooting occurred in the same community where the Stop the Violence Rally was being held. No arrests have been made at this time.

