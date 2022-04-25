BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot Sunday evening.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 2300 block of 7th Avenue North just after 6 p.m. on reports of a person shot but were later sent to Marconi Park where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified as Urian Woods, 40, of Birmingham. Authorities say Woods was shot along 7th Avenue North before running to Marconi Park and collapsing.

A person of interest was detained at the scene for questioning but no suspects have been identified.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.