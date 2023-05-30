BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 37-year-old shot and killed on May 27 was identified Tuesday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 400 block of 78th Street South at around 10:45 pm on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Glen Junior Morrow lying unresponsive in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Birmingham Police believe Murrow was involved in a verbal argument with a person in the parking lot. The person then fired shots at the victim and fled the scene. There is currently no one in custody.

If you have any information, call BPD at 205-254-1764.