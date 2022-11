A close-up photo of police lights by night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified.

Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is continuing to investigate.