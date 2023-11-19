BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed Saturday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers arrived at the intersection on 26th Street Ensley and Avenue C around 4:01 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying in the roadway near a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 5:05 p.m.

Preliminary investigation suggests someone in the area heard gunfire and then observed the victim fall out of a vehicle into the roadway and called 911. There is no one in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD 205-254-1764.