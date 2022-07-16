BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers arrived to the 200 block of 52nd Street North around 5 p.m. where they found a male victim lying unresponsive inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in an argument at the residence which led to the man being shot.

The victim will be identified after his family in notified.

If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.