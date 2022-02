BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police identified the man killed on 33rd Street Ensley Saturday morning as a 46-year-old man.

According to police, Anthony Jackson, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive in the front lawn of a home around 10:50 a.m. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.