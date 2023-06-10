MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead early Saturday morning.

According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 1400 block of Rayfield Drive to investigate reports of a person shot at around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests the man was sitting on the porch when a drive-by shooting occurred and he was hit by a bullet. Evidence collected at the scene indicates multiple shots were fired at the home.

If you have any information, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.