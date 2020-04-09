Man killed during apparent home invasion in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who was killed during what is being reported as a home invasion in Bessemer Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jeffery S. Burke, 36, sustained fatal injuries during at a home located in the 1700 block of Fairfax Alley. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday to determine the cause of death, which is being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department as a homicide.

There are no suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information was released Thursday morning.

