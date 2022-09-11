HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon.

According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect currently in custody. If you have any information, contact HPD at 205-332-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.