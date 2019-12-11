Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Mobile County deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man is dead after exchanging gunfire with sheriff’s deputies near Mobile.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says someone called police Tuesday night because a neighbor was outside with a gun acting erratically. A spokesman says officers arrived and began talking to the man, who started shooting. Several deputies opened fire in response.

News outlets report 66-year-old Terrance Edward White died in the exchange. No police were hurt.

