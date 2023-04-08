BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in the Pratt community and left a man dead.

According to the BPD, officers arrived to the 600 block of Carline Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The BPD’s preliminary investigation shows that people were gathered at a residence for a party when an argument took place between the victim and a separate male which led to shots being fired. There is currently no one in custody.

Those with information are asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.