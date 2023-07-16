ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed after an alleged domestic situation Saturday night in Odenville.

According to Odenville police, officers arrived to the 1500 block of Hwy 411 on reports of a possible hostage situation. Upon arrival, it was discovered to be a domestic situation in which an male had entered a wooded area at the rear of the property and was armed. Officers located the suspect and victim and attempted to deescalate the situation. The suspect was shot and killed.

More information will be available as the investigation develops.