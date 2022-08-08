BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is injured and a woman is in custody following a shooting in Bessemer Monday morning.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. They say a male victim was shot several times and taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a female suspect left the scene on foot but was found shortly after on Powder Plant Road.

No other information is available at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

