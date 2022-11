TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Pinson Street around 4:28 p.m. Multiple shots were fired at a child’s birthday party in the Event Center. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to UAB Hospital.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.