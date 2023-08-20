ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a gas station Sunday afternoon.

According to Alabaster police, officers responded to a shooting outside of a gas station on Industrial Road at around 12:20 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was treated by medics and transported to UAB Hospital in stable condition.

A person of interest was interviewed, as well as several witnesses. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the APD at 205-664-6850.