Man shot on 21st Street North; Birmingham police searching for suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police responded to a shooting on 1460 21st St.North and found a 62-year-old man shot. Police say that the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say that paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was not able to provide officers a description of the shooter and said he did not know why anyone would shoot him.

Police told CBS 42 that the victim is a transient and the shooting may have happened in an alley behind a house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories