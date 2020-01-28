Man shot on 21st Street North; Birmingham police searching for suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police responded to a shooting on 1460 21st St.North and found a 62-year-old man shot. Police say that the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say that paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was not able to provide officers a description of the shooter and said he did not know why anyone would shoot him.

Police told CBS 42 that the victim is a transient and the shooting may have happened in an alley behind a house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS