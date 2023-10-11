HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood police are currently on the scene of a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon.

According to the HPD, officers received calls around 12:17 p.m. that a person had been shot at the intersection of West Valley Avenue and Barber Court. At the scene, officers found a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital.

The preliminary investigation suggests an altercation occurred in a Honda CRV that the man was driving and a female passenger in the vehicle. The woman was detained as a person of interest and is at HPD headquarters for questioning.