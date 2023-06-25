BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning and left a man injured.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of 1st Avenue North at around 11:35 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. After the shooting, the victim drove himself to an area fire station for help and was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

