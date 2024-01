BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Birmingham Thursday evening.

According to Birmingham Police Department Sgt. LaQuitta Wade, reports came in at the 200 block of Dugan Avenue at around 4:41 p.m. A male drove himself to the location and said he had been shot. He is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

