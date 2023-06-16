BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bibb County deputy has been indicted on several counts of murder and attempted murder.

Austin Patrick Hall is accused of shooting Brady Johnson of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, as well as his partner, Deputy Chris Poole, during a chase, where he had allegedly stole a vehicle. Johnson, a nine-year law enforcement veteran who had been with the department since 2013, died the following day while Poole was injured, but made a full recovery.

The next day after the shooting, Hall was found in a tent behind a trailer in the woods of the Bulldog Bend community in Bibb County and was subsequently arrested.

Hall was indicted on three counts of capital murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced in a press release.

If convicted on the capital murder charges, Hall faces the death penalty or a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.