COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was indicted for the attempted murder and assault of two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies by a grand jury, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment alleges John Russell Thomason committed these crimes on March 22. According to police, deputies were called to Bradford Place off Hwy. 280 after the homeowner reported one of their children had broken into their home. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the back door broken into and Thomason in the bathroom upstairs.

Thomason then allegedly opened fire on the deputies as they tried to get him out of the room. The deputies were injured and taken to local hospitals. They have since been discharged.

“We are going to pursue the charges brought to us by the Grand Jury vigorously,” Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey said in a release. “There is no place for violence against law enforcement in our society and we will not stand for it here in Shelby County.”

If convicted, Thomason will face a sentence between 10 years and life in prison. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail, and an initial court date hasn’t been set.