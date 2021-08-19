Man in Walker County Jail for murder attempted to bribe officer to import drugs, police say

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man in jail on murder and attempted murder charges is now being accused of seven other crimes, according to police.

Deaster Jarrod Gardner of Birmingham

(Courtesy of Walker County Sheriff’s Office)

Deaster Jarrod Gardner, a 33-year-old Birmingham man, allegedly attempted to bribe a correctional officer to import drugs into the Walker County Jail.

The officer reported the attempted bribery, police said Thursday, and an investigation eventually led to the controlled delivery of meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax, and Suboxone to the prison, where it was seized.

“The arrangement was to pay the corrections officer $1,500 to deliver approximately 128 grams of Methamphetamine, five grams of Heroin, 4.6 grams of Fentanyl, one gram of Cocaine, 20 Xanax pills, and 16 Suboxone strips,” police said in a statement posted to social media.

Shannon Lequis Turner, 30, is accused of trafficking the drugs into the jail.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office praised the correctional officer who reported the attempted bribery in a Facebook post.

“Sheriff Smith expects integrity from his Corrections Officers and this is a great example of that integrity in action,” the post said. “Anything less can result in termination and prison time. To any citizens that want to conspire with an inmate in the county jail to do illegal activity, know that we take these matters seriously and we will work with the District Attorney’s Office to prosecute you to the full extent of the law.”