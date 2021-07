BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When responding to a report of a person shot, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle Saturday evening.

Birmingham officers were sent to the 4000 block of 43rd Street North, where they found the victim. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that no suspect is in custody at this time.

