BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured in a shooting in south Birmingham Friday evening, according to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS).

BFRS Captain Bryan Harrell says the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 17th Avenue South. The victim, a 28-year-old male, is said to be in stable condition at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.