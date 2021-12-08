Man in life-threatening condition after being shot during reported carjacking in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times near an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Detective Mike Mangina with the Irondale Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred just after 8 a.m. near the Colonial Village apartment complex. No suspects are in custody at this time and authorities are investigating if the suspect attempted to carjack the man.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement is currently checking surveillance video at the complex as well as the nearby Shell gas station.

