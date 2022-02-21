BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being shot and involved in a car accident Monday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to Fire Station 25 in the 300 block of Wilson Road Southwest and discovered fire personnel treating a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot at a nearby location and was then involved in a minor car accident before he drove himself to the fire station for assistance.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

