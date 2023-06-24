ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

According to the APD, officers arrived to the 1000 block of South Christine Avenue at around 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Joshua Arnold, of Anniston, lying inside a residence. He was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and later flown to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The suspect allegedly stated he is a cousin of the victim and was in Anniston visiting family members. It is believed the suspect and Arnold got into a physical altercation which led to the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody on the charge of first-degree assault and is in Calhoun County Jail.

A bond has not been set, and no other information is available at this time.