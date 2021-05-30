Man hospitalized after Tuscaloosa hit-and-run

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The victim, 55, was walking north on Greensboro Avenue near the 26th Street intersection when a northbound vehicle struck him around midnight and continued driving.

The pedestrian was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Witnesses contacted authorities at 12:07 a.m. but were unable to provide a good description of the vehicle.

If anyone can help identify the vehicle or the driver, please contact TPD on Facebook or call their non-emergency number at 205-349-2121, or 205-248-4737 to speak to an investigator. Crime Stoppers is another source that is completely anonymous and can be contacted at 205-752-7867.