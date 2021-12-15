Man hospitalized after Tuscaloosa gas station shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning at a Chevron gas station.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot at the Chevron Gas Station on the 3800 block of Joe Mallisham Parkway just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say that the victim was in a car with a woman when a suspect shot the victim sitting in a car at the gas station. The woman called police while driving away from the scene.

TPD says a suspect has been taken into custody. No further information has been made available.

