Man hospitalized after Brookwood Apartments shooting in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department are investigating a shooting at the Brookwood Apartments that left one man hospitalized Thursday night.

According to the HPD Facebook page, officers responded to a shooting at the Brookwood Apartments around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man outside of the apartment complex suffering from a single gunshot would to the foot. The victim reportedly was shot inside an apartment by another man.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

