BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating an incident that occurred late Monday night that sent a man to the hospital after being shot in the face.

According to authorities, a man was shot in the face near the Chevron gas station on 1st Avenue North next to the Roebuck Golf Course in Birmingham late Monday night.

Two people were taken in for questioning. Police believe this incident may be related to an earlier shooting in Sunrise.

