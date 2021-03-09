Man gets federal charges for selling fake autographed gear

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with selling fake autographed memorabilia and defrauding Alabama TV stations out of thousands in advertising costs for fraudulent websites.

Federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Alabama say Douglas Edward Duren agreed this month to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Authorities allege he sold forged sports collectibles, movie posters and other items on three fake websites. Duren is also accused of impersonating advertising agency employees, promising to pay the stations up to $75,000 to advertise the sites. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.